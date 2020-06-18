News Local Tougher checks in new migration, asylum policy

Tougher checks in new migration, asylum policy

 

Foreign students will require bank guarantees, proof of knowledge of English and will have to sign a statement they are not at risk at home as part of a raft of new proposals to clamp down on illegal migration.

The proposals are part of a new migration and asylum policy approved by the Council of Ministers on Thursday which the government says are essential for Cyprus to cope.

Other proposals include tougher measures to root out sham weddings and better monitoring of the Green Line.

Interior Ministry seeks to shorten asylum application reviews

Emphasis will also go to speeding up the review of asylum applications, particularly those which are blatantly unfounded.

Presenting the decisions, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said there was a difference between refugees fleeing for their lives and those who fly to Cyprus to falsely register as students. Those taking advantage of the situation are straining limited resources at the expense of the genuine cases.

Cyprus has the highest number of asylum seekers per capita in the EU and currently account for 3.8% of the population, he said.

A total of 3014 students applied for asylum in recent years while some 2000 weddings were considered as sham.

A new reception centre is being built at the old installations of the Cyprus Grain Commission near Menoyia which will be ready by September.

All those applying for international protection will be housed there until a decision is taken on their application. Procedures will be set in place so that there is a decision within 50 days, he said.

The minister also spoke about returning those whose applications have been rejected. The government has already chartered one airplane and will chartering more in the near future to return those whose applications have been rejected to a safe country.

Nouris said that the government wanted to send a clear message at home and to its fellow EU members that Cyprus has reached its limits and would not tolerate abuse of a system intended for genuine asylum seekers.

Nicosia wants the EU to agree to the automatic re-installation of refugees from front line countries to other EU states, and those countries that do not participate in such schemes should receive less funding.

He added that Cyprus also wanted to see a centralised EU system to return those who applications are rejected.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleJust €360 a month for jobless hotel staff
Next articleConsumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Top Stories

Local

84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  In the past two weeks, 26 of the 31 new coronavirus cases (84%) were imported and only five (16%) were locally acquired, according to...
Read more
World

Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her...
Read more
World

Taking the knee’ seems to be from Game of Thrones – UK foreign minister

Bouli Hadjioannou -
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that "taking the knee" seems to have come from the fantasy TV drama series "Game of...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for 17 burglaries in free Famagusta area

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 47 year old man arrested yesterday for stealing from a Paralilmni cafeteria will also stand trial for another 16 burglaries in the free...
Read more
Local

Consumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Actual Individual Consumption (AIC - measure of material welfare of households) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) ranged from 59% to 135% of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  In the past two weeks, 26 of the 31 new coronavirus cases (84%) were imported and only five (16%) were locally acquired, according to...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for 17 burglaries in free Famagusta area

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 47 year old man arrested yesterday for stealing from a Paralilmni cafeteria will also stand trial for another 16 burglaries in the free...
Read more
Local

Consumption per capita in Cyprus at 95% of EU average

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Actual Individual Consumption (AIC - measure of material welfare of households) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) ranged from 59% to 135% of the...
Read more
Local

Just €360 a month for jobless hotel staff

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Hundreds of hotel staff who will remain unemployed because the hotels where they work not reopen will have to make do with just €360...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros