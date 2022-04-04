Touches that beautified Agios Theodoros community (photos)

NewsLocalTouches that beautified Agios Theodoros community (photos)

Agiostheodoros
From the moment young people got involved in the decision-making of the Agios Theodoros Community Council, the small community has been turned into a beautiful place about which the whole of Cyprus is speaking.

Several photos in social media depict the impressive heart at one of the community’s beaches, one of the project created by recycled materials.

All the projects are small costing from 500 to 10,000 euros and most of them became Instagram spots with the sign #loveagiostheodoros.

Furthermore, bigger projects are also being scheduled like the reconstruction of the central square, the establishment of a multi-purpose center, the establishment of a walk by the beach, and others.

