Total of 46 inmates to get August 15 presidential pardon

A total of 46 inmates from the Nicosia Central Prisons will get a presidential pardon on the occasion of the Mediterranean island’s August 15 celebrations.

Nicosia Central Prisons Governor Anna Aristotelous confirmed that 25 are Cypriots and 21 foreign nationals imprisoned for outstanding fines.

The Prison Services prepare a list of prisoners that according to Legal Services guidelines qualify for a Presidential Pardon.

The list is scrutinised by the Legal Services before being presented to the President for final approval.

Inmates who have been convicted of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, drug and sex crimes do not qualify for a Presidential Pardon.

Presidential Pardons for inmates are given at Christmas, Easter, August 15, October 1 and contributes to alleviating overcrowding in the prisons and the smooth integration of convicts into society.