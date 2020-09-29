Total petroleum product sales record 24.6% decrease in August this year

In August 2020, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 94,951 tonnes, recording a decrease of 24.6% compared to August 2019.

According to the Statistical Service, decreases were observed in the sales of motor gasoline by 6.4%, gasoil low sulphur by 2.0% and in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 66.9%.

As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a decline of 4.4% to 52,633 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in August 2020 compared to July 2020 recorded a drop of 16.5%. A decrease was recorded in the sales of all fuels apart from the provisions of aviation kerosene. Indicatively, the sales of motor gasoline fell by 9.5% and of gasoil low sulphur by 18.9%.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of August 2020 recorded a drop of 6.9% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period of January-August 2020, the total sales of petroleum products registered a decrease of 18.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

(CNA)