News Local Total of eight flights from UK to Cyprus on Wednesday

Total of eight flights from UK to Cyprus on Wednesday

A total of eight flights to Cyprus from the UK are scheduled on Wednesday, three to land at Larnaca airport and the remaining five at the one in Paphos.

The scheduled flights to Larnaca are with British Airways, EasyJet and Wizz Air. And those in Paphos are with EasyJet and Ryanair from Liverpool, London, Edinburgh and Bristol.

The total number of passengers, all of whom will be quarantined for a week at hotels allocated and paid by the state, is uncertain since last minute cancellations are the norm these days.

Additional health and safety measures are in effect in Cyprus as of Monday and up until January 5 in view of a new strain of the coronavirus, recently found in the UK.

Meanwhile, three flights from Britain landed at Larnaca airport on Tuesday evening carrying a total of 185 passengers.

The British Airways, EasyJet and Wizz Air flights took off from Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports.

The passengers, all of whom are now in quarantine, also underwent a coronavirus test upon arrival, as provided by a new Ministry of Health decree issued on Monday. (CNA)

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice officer kisses female colleague on the cheek, gets suspended
Next articleCypriot women fined in racist incident involving a Russian lady

Top Stories

Local

Cypriot women fined in racist incident involving a Russian lady

Annie Charalambous -
Larnaca District Court has fined two Cypriot women, aged 38 and 31, over a racist incident a year ago in a Larnaca car park...
Read more
Local

Total of eight flights from UK to Cyprus on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
A total of eight flights to Cyprus from the UK are scheduled on Wednesday, three to land at Larnaca airport and the remaining five...
Read more
Local

Police officer kisses female colleague on the cheek, gets suspended

Annie Charalambous -
A police officer who kissed a female colleague on the cheek while both on duty has been suspended and a disciplinary inquiry into his...
Read more
Local

Ten foreign families make Larnaca marina their home after covid outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
Ten families from European countries as well as Lebanon have opted to make Larnaca marina their home after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
Local

Police ask for help to trace missing man from Paphos – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for Ioannis Demetriades, 31 from Paphos, who is missing from his home in the coastal city since early Monday. He is described...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cypriot women fined in racist incident involving a Russian lady

Annie Charalambous -
Larnaca District Court has fined two Cypriot women, aged 38 and 31, over a racist incident a year ago in a Larnaca car park...
Read more
Local

Police officer kisses female colleague on the cheek, gets suspended

Annie Charalambous -
A police officer who kissed a female colleague on the cheek while both on duty has been suspended and a disciplinary inquiry into his...
Read more
Local

Ten foreign families make Larnaca marina their home after covid outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
Ten families from European countries as well as Lebanon have opted to make Larnaca marina their home after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
Local

Police ask for help to trace missing man from Paphos – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for Ioannis Demetriades, 31 from Paphos, who is missing from his home in the coastal city since early Monday. He is described...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros