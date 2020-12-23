Total of eight flights from UK to Cyprus on Wednesday

A total of eight flights to Cyprus from the UK are scheduled on Wednesday, three to land at Larnaca airport and the remaining five at the one in Paphos.

The scheduled flights to Larnaca are with British Airways, EasyJet and Wizz Air. And those in Paphos are with EasyJet and Ryanair from Liverpool, London, Edinburgh and Bristol.

The total number of passengers, all of whom will be quarantined for a week at hotels allocated and paid by the state, is uncertain since last minute cancellations are the norm these days.

Additional health and safety measures are in effect in Cyprus as of Monday and up until January 5 in view of a new strain of the coronavirus, recently found in the UK.

Meanwhile, three flights from Britain landed at Larnaca airport on Tuesday evening carrying a total of 185 passengers.

The British Airways, EasyJet and Wizz Air flights took off from Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports.

The passengers, all of whom are now in quarantine, also underwent a coronavirus test upon arrival, as provided by a new Ministry of Health decree issued on Monday. (CNA)