Total of 9,939 Covid vaccinations all across Cyprus recorded on Thursday

A total of 9,939 eligible people all across Cyprus were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday, according to a Health Ministry press release on Friday.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,287 people got the jab at the State Fairs Vaccination Centre, another 1,524 at Centre B and 843 at Centre A in Latsia suburb.

Moreover, 90 vaccinations were carried out by Nicosia’s  Mobile Unit and an additional 24 inoculations took place at nursing homes.

In Limassol, 1,952 vaccinations were carried out at the Spyros Kyprianou vaccination centre, another 564 at Linopetra and 148 at Kyperounta.
In Paphos, 1,259 vaccinations were carried out, 614 in Famagusta and 1,643 in Larnaca.

By Annie Charalambous
