News Local Total of 5,854 COVID-19 diagnosed cases in Cyprus, as of November 8

A total of 5,854 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Cyprus from the day the pandemic broke out till November 8. And 33 of which died due to COVID-19 which marks a case fatality risk of 0.6%.

This is what a National Surveillance Report produced by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health and released on Friday said.

The report also indicated that the 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 247.5 per 100,000 population. In the 14 day period – that is from October 26 to November 8 – 2,168 cases were diagnosed.

The median age is 35 years, ranging between 23 and 52 years; 49.5% are female.

By place of exposure 7.5%, that is 163 in number were imported, 85.8% (1,860) were locally-acquired and 6.7% (145) are unknown.

As of November 11, 66 people were hospitalized. The median age was 66 years (57-78 years) and 68.2% were males.

Among cases hospitalised, six were in intensive care units and four were intubated.

The median age of current ICU patients is 69.5 (64-72) years and 83.3% are males. Five out of six (83.3%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

A total of 511,689 tests have been performed as of November 8 (58,418.8 per 100,000 population).

In particular, over the last 14 days, 47,773 tests have been performed, that is 5,454.1 per 100,000 population.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
