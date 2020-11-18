Total of 55 covid-19 patients at Famagusta Reference Hospital

A total of 55 coronavirus patients on Wednesday were treated at Famagusta General Hospital which acts as the reference one for the novel virus.

Six of them are in the intensive care unit, according to Philenews.

As for Eden Resort in Tersefanou, it now hosts 100 people who have tested positive but may not even have any symptoms.

Two of the patients in Famagusta reference hospital were transferred there at midnight on Wednesday from Kofinou temporary migrant shelter.

Clashes between police and migrants at Kofinou took place late on Tuesday after a couple of residents who tested positive to covid-19 refused to get on the bus taking them to Eden Resort.