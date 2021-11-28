NewsLocalTotal of 4,534 people vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday

Total of 4,534 people vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday

Flu vaccinations to continue in coming months

A total of 4,534 people in Cyprus were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday, according to an announcement by the Health Ministry.

It also said that 2,037 vaccinations were carried out in Nicosia, 988 in Limassol, 639 in Larnaca, 615 in Paphos and 255 in Famagusta district.

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in Cyprus rose to 1298388 as of Saturday.

The total number of vaccination doses administered is counted as a single dose, and may not equal the total number of people vaccinated.

This depends on the specific dose regime, for example people who receive multiple doses.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRecord high number of 2023 Cyprus presidential election hopefuls
Next articleBank of Cyprus’ 2021 goals have been achieved, says CEO Panicos Nicolaou

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros