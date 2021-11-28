Total of 4,534 people vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday

A total of 4,534 people in Cyprus were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday, according to an announcement by the Health Ministry.

It also said that 2,037 vaccinations were carried out in Nicosia, 988 in Limassol, 639 in Larnaca, 615 in Paphos and 255 in Famagusta district.

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in Cyprus rose to 1298388 as of Saturday.

The total number of vaccination doses administered is counted as a single dose, and may not equal the total number of people vaccinated.

This depends on the specific dose regime, for example people who receive multiple doses.