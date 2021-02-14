News Local Total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus vaccinated against covid by February...

Total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus vaccinated against covid by February 13

A total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus were vaccinated against COVID-19 by Saturday, February 13, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

In total, 29,592 people have had the first dose of the vaccine while another 14,837 completed their vaccination process having received both doses, the Ministry also said.

At the moment, the electronic gate for vaccination appointments is open for people aged 76 and above.

At the same time, the procedure of vaccinating other health professionals who work in the public and the private sectors is ongoing, the press release says.

The inoculation of pharmacists begins on Monday, while other health professionals will be administered the vaccine throughout February.

The vaccination of specific groups of patients, such as people suffering from thalassaemia, people needing blood dialysis and others will also start next week, following a recommendation by an ad hoc committee set up to prioritise vulnerable groups of people.

Vaccination of vulnerable groups of people is expected to gear up from the beginning of March, the press release says.

In addition to vaccination centres operating throughout Cyprus, a new centre starts operation on Monday at “Spyros Kyprianou” sports centre in Limassol with three vaccination crews ready to assist.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePaphos man, 29, drowns in Peyia sea waters

Top Stories

Local

Total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus vaccinated against covid by February 13

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus were vaccinated against COVID-19 by Saturday, February 13, the Health Ministry said in a press release...
Read more
Local

Paphos man, 29, drowns in Peyia sea waters

Annie Charalambous -
A 29-year-old man from Paphos on Sunday afternoon drowned in the district's Peyia sea. The young man went there for a swim with a friend...
Read more
World

UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

Annie Charalambous -
Britain on Sunday downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business away from the City of London after Brexit, saying the real challenges...
Read more
Local

Justice Minister wants full report on Saturday’s violent clashes between police and protesters

Annie Charalambous -
Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis on Sunday asked for a detailed full report on the violent clashes between anti-riot police and anti-corruption protesters in Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Fights, tourism between Cyprus and Israel to resume as soon as conditions allow it

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin today said direct flights and tourism between the two neighbouring countries should resume as...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Paphos man, 29, drowns in Peyia sea waters

Annie Charalambous -
A 29-year-old man from Paphos on Sunday afternoon drowned in the district's Peyia sea. The young man went there for a swim with a friend...
Read more
Local

Justice Minister wants full report on Saturday’s violent clashes between police and protesters

Annie Charalambous -
Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis on Sunday asked for a detailed full report on the violent clashes between anti-riot police and anti-corruption protesters in Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Fights, tourism between Cyprus and Israel to resume as soon as conditions allow it

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin today said direct flights and tourism between the two neighbouring countries should resume as...
Read more
Local

Young driver arrested for going almost twice the speed limit

Annie Charalambous -
Police arrested a 20-year-old Greek Cypriot driver going as fast as almost twice the legal speed limit on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, near Koshi. He was...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros