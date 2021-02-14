Total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus vaccinated against covid by February 13

A total of 44,429 people all across Cyprus were vaccinated against COVID-19 by Saturday, February 13, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

In total, 29,592 people have had the first dose of the vaccine while another 14,837 completed their vaccination process having received both doses, the Ministry also said.

At the moment, the electronic gate for vaccination appointments is open for people aged 76 and above.

At the same time, the procedure of vaccinating other health professionals who work in the public and the private sectors is ongoing, the press release says.

The inoculation of pharmacists begins on Monday, while other health professionals will be administered the vaccine throughout February.

The vaccination of specific groups of patients, such as people suffering from thalassaemia, people needing blood dialysis and others will also start next week, following a recommendation by an ad hoc committee set up to prioritise vulnerable groups of people.

Vaccination of vulnerable groups of people is expected to gear up from the beginning of March, the press release says.

In addition to vaccination centres operating throughout Cyprus, a new centre starts operation on Monday at “Spyros Kyprianou” sports centre in Limassol with three vaccination crews ready to assist.