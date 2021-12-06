Total of 38,648 Coronavirus misleading advertisements blocked in Cyprus

Cyprus, along with the rest of EU countries, has extended its Coronavirus disinformation monitoring program for another six months until June 2022.

Millions of advertisements with misleading content about the deadly virus have been removed, according to the European Commission’s data which shows the number of blocked ones in Cyprus standing at 38,648. In addition, 364 URL addresses are blocked since January 2020.

The latest Commission reports show that YouTube expanded its medical misinformation policy to include claims about vaccines that contradict local health authorities’ consensus or the WHO.

TikTok increased the number of keywords / hashtags that can trigger tags and banners related to COVID-19 and vaccines. Twitter updated its policy on misleading information about vaccines.

Microsoft’s LinkedIn has widened the collaboration with influencers in Europe to spread authoritative messages about vaccination.

Meta/Facebook has updated its policies worldwide on COVID-19 vaccination for children, for example false content claiming that vaccines do not exist for children, or are unsafe and untested.