Total of 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limassol school

More than 20 people, students and staff, tested positive for COVID-19 after the Health Ministry traced the contacts of 12 positive cases at a primary school in Limassol which had to close.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 35 cases have so far been located following the first 12 which involved students and staff at the Limassol school. The 12 positive cases came from the same class and after tracing, friends and siblings of the students also tested positive.

Some of the new cases were detected from extra curriculum activities of the children. The Ministry underlined that the cluster of COVID infections did not originate from a party.

Some people from the cluster went to school even if they presented symptoms, the Ministry said and underlined that whoever has symptoms, regardless of being vaccinated or not, should isolate home and contact their personal doctor who will evaluate their symptoms and refer them for a PCR test through the public health clinics.

Until they confirm whether it is COVID or not and treated by the personal doctor, any social or professional activity should be avoided, the Ministry added.

The school will re-operate on Monday. Instructions have been given to the children and staff, considered close contacts of the positive cases to self-isolate until the end of the designated time frame.

All students and staff will undergo PCR tests at the public health clinics. Those not registered as close contacts will return to school on Monday and a rapid test will be performed at the school entrance. Those who test positive will return home and follow the protocol for positive cases.

The Ministry made a strong recommendation for stricter adherence to health protocols.