Total of 35.6% of Cyprus’ population gets at least first dose of Covid vaccine

Health authorities announced on Saturday that 35.6% of the island’s population has received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 11.2% is completely finished with the jabs.

“In total, 346,171 vaccinations took place up until Friday, that is, 43.3 doses per 100 people; 35.6% or 263,263 people have received the first dose of their vaccine while 82,908 people have completed their vaccination regime,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also said that within the first hour the vaccination appointment portal opened on Saturday a total of 9,771 slots were booked.

Specifically, a total of 12,595 appointments were made available on Saturday for the age group of 33-34. And withing the first hour of operation 9,771 appointments were booked.