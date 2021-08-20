Total of 32,688 vaccinations all across Cyprus took place in past seven days

A total of 32,688 vaccinations all across Cyprus took place over the past seven days, health authorities said on Friday.

First dose jabs amounted to 11,051 and 21,616 were for the second one.

In total, at least 77.2% of the adult population (18+) was vaccinated with the first dose up until Thursday.

The corresponding percentage of the adult population that has completed the vaccination regime is 71.8%.

According to the European Centre for Disease Control, the corresponding rates in the EU are 74.4% (at least with the 1st dose) and 64.8% (fully vaccinated).

And at least the first dose was given to 33.6% of people aged 16-17 years and 24.8% of this age group completed their vaccination.

At younger ages (12-15), the first dose was given at 12.3% as from August 2 when the vaccination of these ages began.