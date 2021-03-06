Total of 298 new covid cases on Saturday, out of 45,369 tests

Health authorities in Cyprus on Saturday announced 298 new coronavirus cases out of a total of 45,369 tests carried out all across the island.

The positivity rate is 0.66 per cent, and the good news is that no deaths because of covid were announced on Saturday.

However, a rise in hospitalisations has been recorded with the total rising to 126 compared to 111 the day before.

A total of 25 patients carrying the virus are now in serious condition, 11 of whom intubated.

And the total number of coronavirus cases in Cyprus has now risen to 36,575.