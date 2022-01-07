Total of 28,414 positive Covid-19 cases between December 21-January 3

NewsLocalTotal of 28,414 positive Covid-19 cases between December 21-January 3

A total of 28,414 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Cyprus in 14 days – from December 21 to January 3, according to latest data by the National Report.

Specifically:

Up until January 3, a total of 172,928 cases all across Cyprus were tracked along with 647 deaths due to the virus (Covid-19 mortality: 0.4%).

The cumulative impact of the diagnosed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in these 14 days is 3,199.8.

In the 14 days (December 21, 2021 – January 3, 2022) 28,414 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded, as follows:

  • The median age was 28 years (Intra-quadrant range: 21 – 41 years), 52.3% in women (n = 13,523), 47.7% in men (n = 12,332).
  • Based on the epidemiological history, 3.6% (n = 1,002) were cases with a recent travel history, while 96.4% (n = 26,848) were cases of domestic transmission.

On January 4, 218 people with Covid-19 (diagnosed by January 3) were hospitalized (based on recorded data, including those who were discharged, transferred or died that day).

Their median age was 62 years (Intra-Quarter range: 48 – 71 years), with 55.6% (120) concerning men (out of 216 persons with relevant information available) and 34.8% (70) people from Limassol district (from 201 people with the relevant information available).

In total, 59 (36%) people with Covid-19 who were treated had underlying diseases (out of 164 people with relevant information available).

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
