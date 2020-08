Total of 28 airlines are flying to Cyprus this summer season

Under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 28 airlines compared to last year’s 70 have started flying to Cyprus or are set to do so this summer season.

The 28 are Aegean Airlines, Air Baltic, Air Serbia, Blue Air, British Airways, Bulgaria Air, Buzz, Chair Airlines, Condor Flugdienst GMBH, Cyprus Airways, EasyJet, Edelweiss Air AG.

As well as Emirates Airlines, Eurowings, Israir Airlines, Jet2. Com, Lot – Polish Airlines, Lufthansa Germany Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), Swiss International Airlnes, Transavia, TUI Fly Deutshland, TUI Fly Nordic and Wizz Air.

The 70 airlines flying to Cyprus last year between the months of April and October, with some actually doing so all year round, are Aegean, Aeroflot, Air Baltic, Air Moldova, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Alrosa Mirny Enterprise, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Azur Air.

As well as Belavia, Blue Air, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Bulgaria Air, Buzz, Chair Airlines, Condor Flugdienst, Corendon Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Danish Air Transport, Easy Jet, Edelweiss Air, Egypt, El Al Israel Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Enter Air Spolka, Eurowings, Finnair OY, Ikar Airlines, Israir Airlines, Jet Time, Jet2.Com, Kuwait Airways, Laudamotion GMBH, Level, Lot – Polish Airlines, Lufthansa Germany Airlines.

Also, Middle East Ailines, Neos Air, Nord Wind, Norwegian Air Shuttle A.S, Pobeda Airlines, Qatar Airways, Rossiya Flight Airlines, Royal Jordanian, Ryanair, S7 Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines System, Skyup, Smartlynx Airlines, Smartwings, Sunclass Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Tarom, Thomas Cook World, Transavia, TUI Airways, TUI Fly Belgium, TUI Deutschland, TUI Fly Neterlands, TUI Nordic, TUS Airways, Ukraine International Airlines, URAL Airlines, Wideroe Airlines, Wind Rose Avaition and Wizz Air.

Passengers from category B countries on the Mediterranean island’s green list have to carry out a covid-19 lab test 72 hours before arrival. And they have to show the negative prove at airport officials.