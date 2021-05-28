NewsLocalTotal of 262 bank branches in Cyprus shut down between 2016-2020

Total of 262 bank branches in Cyprus shut down between 2016-2020

A total of 262 bank branches have closed in Cyprus between 2016 and 2020, Philenews reported on Friday citing data by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

And the number of bank employees has shrunk by 2,316 following acceptance of generous voluntary retirement packages and other incentives.

Before the economy crashed, in 2012-2013, bank branches in Cyprus numbered a huge 850.

The shrinkage in the number of bank branches follows the pattern of a number of other EU countries.

A bank insider told Philenews that the size of the island’s banking system in coming years is also the result of the digital transformation underway.

And that the need for physical presence at banks and existence of branches  is now significantly reduced.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMandatory wearing of face mask indoors to curb Covid-19 spread here to stay
Next articleAs of Tuesday, total of 70,907 Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros