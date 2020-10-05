Total of 2,363 heftier fines over traffic violations since October 1

Police in Cyprus reported a total of 2,363 traffic violations between Thursday October 1 – when new heftier fines came into force – and early morning on Monday.

Increased fines are part of tough new measures for traffic violations which cover speeding, drink-driving, reckless driving, failing to wear a helmet or a seat belt, and cell phone use while driving.

The heavier fines are expected to bring results after a reasonable amount of time, reducing the alarming number of road deaths and injuries in Cyprus.

In 2019, there were 48 deaths from fatal traffic accidents, while the country recorded 67 deaths per million inhabitants, according to recent data from Eurostat.

This is higher than the EU average of 51 deaths per million.

All the revised sentences have been posted on the website: www.roadsafetycyprus.gov.cy.