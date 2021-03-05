Total of 2,340 coronavirus cases diagnosed in Cyprus in last 14 days

A total of 2,340 cases were diagnosed in Cyprus in the last 14 days – that is from February 17 to March 2, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health.

The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 263.5 per 100,000 population, it also said in a press release on Friday.

The median age was 36 years and 50.6% were females, 49.3% males and for three cases (0.1%) information is not currently available.

By place of exposure 0.9% (22 cases) were imported and 99.1% (2,318 cases) were locally-acquired.

In addition, a total of 34,776 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Cyprus as of March 2. Of these, 232 died due to COVID-19 which marks a case fatality risk of 0.7%.

As of March 4, 93 people were still hospitalized with the median age of patients still hospitalized at 63 and with 59.1% (55 in number) being males and 72% (67) from Limassol district.

In addition, sixty-eight cases (73.1%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

And 13 cases are in intensive care units (ICU) and 10 were intubated.

The median age of current ICU patients is 63 nine of them are males and 12 (92.3%) patients have pre-existing conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 34,457 RT PCR and 446,286 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

Specifically, 880.3 RT PCR and 50,257.4 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population.