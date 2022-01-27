Total of 1,853 Covid measures inspections carried out in 24 hours

Police fined 14 individuals and nine shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 1,854 inspections and following orders by the police chief a Limassol restaurant’s operation license was suspended.

This was because police officers were prevented from entering the place to carry out an inspection.

In Nicosia, 437 checks were carried out and 4 individuals plus 5 shop owners got fines.

In Limassol, 145 checks were carried out with 2 persons and 3 shop owners getting fined.

In Larnaca, 3 individuals were fined after 397 checks, in Pafos 1 shop owner was fined after 181 checks, in Famagusta 5 persons were fined following 434 checks, while in the Morphou region no fines were issued following 157 checks.

Moreover, police traffic officers carried out 103 checks with no violations recorded.