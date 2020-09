A total of 1,498 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Cyprus since the pandemic’s outbreak and up until September 3, according to latest data from the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, 1,237 cases or 84.2% have recovered while 35,303 tests in total were carried out.

The number of deaths stood at 28, with 21 of them having coronavirus as the underlying cause of death.

(CNA)