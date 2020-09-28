News Local Total of 111 hare breeding permits in Cyprus so far

Total of 111 hare breeding permits in Cyprus so far

52 permits to breed hares from Game Service

The Game Service has issued a total of 111 breeding permits for hares while another seven applications are pending, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

The Game Service clarified that all permits are given only to applicants who can provide a fenced-in area bigger than four acres. No permits are issued for premises which use cages.

There are now 20 licensed breeders in Nicosia, 36 in Limassol, 28 in Larnaca-Famagusta area and 27 in Paphos.  Some 40 of the 111 permits – all within communities – belong to hunting clubs and the rest to individuals.

There was a delay in freeing the hares this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This practise began in May and so far over 150 hares have been freed.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleArmenia-Azerbaijan fighting over breakaway province continues
Next articleLatest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top Stories

World

Uber wins back London licence

Annie Charalambous -
Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence, a judge decided on Monday after the city's transport regulator stripped it...
Read more
Local

Iranian dissident caught between rock and hard place in Cyprus limbo

Annie Charalambous -
An Iranian dissident who fled his country fearing arrest has fallen foul of politics and Covid-19 restrictions in divided Cyprus. Since mid-September, Omid Tootian has been...
Read more
World

U.S., Greece call for peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in east Mediterranean

Annie Charalambous -
The United States and Greece called on Monday for a peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in the east Mediterranean as U.S. Secretary of State...
Read more
Local

Number of covid-19 patients treated at Reference Hospital rises

Maria Bitar -
The number of Covid-19 patients treated at Famagusta General Hospital, which acts as the island's reference medical centre, has risen to 18 over the...
Read more
Local

Teenagers arrested for driving without a licence, under the influence

Maria Bitar -
Two minors, aged 16, were arrested in Larnaca on Sunday afternoon for driving without either of them having a licence and with both being...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Iranian dissident caught between rock and hard place in Cyprus limbo

Annie Charalambous -
An Iranian dissident who fled his country fearing arrest has fallen foul of politics and Covid-19 restrictions in divided Cyprus. Since mid-September, Omid Tootian has been...
Read more
Local

Number of covid-19 patients treated at Reference Hospital rises

Maria Bitar -
The number of Covid-19 patients treated at Famagusta General Hospital, which acts as the island's reference medical centre, has risen to 18 over the...
Read more
Local

Teenagers arrested for driving without a licence, under the influence

Maria Bitar -
Two minors, aged 16, were arrested in Larnaca on Sunday afternoon for driving without either of them having a licence and with both being...
Read more
Local

Weddings in Cyprus over next couple of years becoming way too expensive

Maria Bitar -
Measures to prevent the coronavirus spread have led to the postponement of many weddings this year but the expensive custom will become affordable only...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros