Total of 111 hare breeding permits in Cyprus so far

The Game Service has issued a total of 111 breeding permits for hares while another seven applications are pending, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

The Game Service clarified that all permits are given only to applicants who can provide a fenced-in area bigger than four acres. No permits are issued for premises which use cages.

There are now 20 licensed breeders in Nicosia, 36 in Limassol, 28 in Larnaca-Famagusta area and 27 in Paphos. Some 40 of the 111 permits – all within communities – belong to hunting clubs and the rest to individuals.

There was a delay in freeing the hares this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This practise began in May and so far over 150 hares have been freed.