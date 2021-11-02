Total of 101 old ministerial cars to be auctioned in mid-November

A total of 101 old ministerial cars will be auctioned in Cyprus in mid-November, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Fifteen of them are BMW 730i that circulated in January 2006, there is also a small number of ΒΜW 760i as well as AUDI A6 and Α8.

The auction, commissioned to Evangelos Antoniades Ltd, will take place on Monday November 15 at 9am at the Home of Journalists premises, next to the Police Headquarters in Nicosia.

Interested buyers can view the cars which are now in the State Purchases and Provisions warehouse next to SOPAZ in the industrial area of ​​Palouriotissa, Nicosia, as from Monday.

The viewing – up until Friday, November 12 – is between 8:00p.m. and 1:00 p.m. as well as in the evening-early hours before the auction.