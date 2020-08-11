Insider Economy Total government employment up in July due to temporary staff increase

Total government employment up in July due to temporary staff increase

Total government employment was up in July this year on an annual and a monthly basis mainly due an increase in temporary staff in the sector of education.

In July 2020 total government employment increased by 573 persons (1.1%) in comparison to the corresponding month of 2019 and reached 52,865 persons.

Permanent staff decreased by 686 persons (2.4%), from 28,283 to 27,597 persons.

Casual staff increased by 1,346 persons (8.8%) and reached 16,664 persons compared to 15,318 persons in July 2019, a Cyprus Statistical Service press release says.

Compared to July 2019, it adds, an increase is observed in education staff (5.1%) as well as in security force staff (0.1%) while a decrease is observed in civil service staff (0.2%).

In all three categories of staff there is an increase in casual staff and the highest is observed in education (25.7%).

Compared to June 2020, an increase is observed in all categories with the highest increase in education staff (2.4%). The increase is solely attributed to casual staff (8.0%).

The increase in education casual staff is partially attributed to the late payment, as a consequence of Covid-19, of the substitute teachers in primary education, CyStat says.

(Source: CNA)

By Maria Bitar
