Total fines of 16,000 euros have been imposed on three supermarkets in Limassol for violation of decrees in force to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the first supermarket received a 4,000-euro fine because its employees were not wearing masks.

The second supermarket was also fined with 4,000 euros for the same reason while the third one received a fine for 8,000 for the absence of protective masks but in relation to the square meters.

(philenews)