Total employment drops 1.1% in 2020 2nd quarter

Total employment for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 1.1%, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019, according to CyStat.

Total Employment for the second quarter of 2020 is estimated at 435,693 persons, of which 385,737 are employees and 49,956 are self-employed.

The most significant percentage decreases were observed in the economic activities of Accommodation and Food Service, Transportation and Storage, Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, Administrative and Support Service and other services.

Actual hours worked for the second quarter of 2020 are estimated at 173,972 thousand, a decrease of 13.9% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.



(CNA)