Torrential rain in Athens, floods hundreds of homes, causes road havoc

NewsWorldTorrential rain in Athens, floods hundreds of homes, causes road havoc

Torrential rain in Greece has flooded hundreds of homes in the capital of Athens as well as in Thessaloniki which is the country’s second largest and the southern Peloponnese region.

Major roads still remained closed on Saturday as the storm crossed the country, heading east.

Torrential rain was also blamed for traffic accidents on Friday which left one woman dead and several people injured.

Early on Friday, a bus transporting oil refinery workers early fell into a sinkhole in the centre of Thessaloniki after the storms damaged roads.

Authorities said all 15 people on the bus were unharmed.

By Annie Charalambous
