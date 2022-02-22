Top world-ranked laser athlete Kontides intensifies training in Croatia

Cyprus’ Olympic laser medallist and top world sailing ranked, Pavlos Kontides, is intensifying training ahead of his 2022 sports’ obligations.

The Cypriot Silver Medallist at the London 2012 Olympics, returned to Split, Croatia to continue preparations under his Croatian coach Jozo Jakelic.

During the last weekend of February as well as the first of March the first two races of this year for the Cypriot Olympic champion are scheduled and will have a training nature.

The first event is scheduled in Mallorca, the 51st Trofeo Princesa Sofia World Cup. The Palma, Mallorca event will be the starting point in the European sailing season every year, with more than 1,500 sailors from 55 nationalities expected to compete in the ten Olympic classes eligible for the 51 Princess Sofia Trophy.

The Hyeres World Cup Series will follow while in May the International Laser Class World Championships will be held in Mexico. The European laser championships will take place in autumn at Hyeres.

The 2022 World Sailing Championships in The Hague was postponed for August 2023 due to COVID-19. This is the main qualifying race for the “Paris 2024” Olympic Games.

Kontides said he is entering the final stretch as spring offers many important racing opportunities. The fact that he is number one in the world laser rankings, gives him a boost and is also satisfying as 2021 was a strange year, with great sports’ performances but no medals.

(CNA)