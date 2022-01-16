NewsWorldTonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami advisories on U.S. West coast

Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami advisories on U.S. West coast

An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday (January 15), triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders in Japan and causing large waves in several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes. A tsunami advisory was also in effect for the U.S. and Canadian Pacific coast, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said. The National Weather Service said tsunami waves along the Oregon and southern Washington coast were expected imminently. High waves were reported in Alaska and Hawaii earlier. In the San Francisco Bay Area of northern California, small parts of the cities of Berkeley and Albany near the bay were ordered to evacuate. Tsunami waves were observed in Tonga’s capital and the capital of American Samoa, a U.S.-based tsunami monitor said, following the eruption at 0410 GMT of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano. The volcano, which lies about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa, caused a 1.2-meter (four-foot) tsunami wave, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

