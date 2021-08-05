PhotosTokyo 2020 Olympics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – Final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling down during the race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers SEARCH "OLYMPICS DAY 13" FOR TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS EDITOR'S CHOICE, SEARCH "REUTERS OLYMPICS TOPIX" FOR ALL EDITOR'S CHOICE PICTURES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling down during the race.

Source:REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

