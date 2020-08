A 14-month-old girl who last week almost drowned in a swimming pool in coastal Paralimni where her parents were renting out a home passed away late on Tuesday.

The toddler was in intensive care at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia since August 7.

Police said she had been rescued by her parents and neighbours who also gave her first aid. A post mortem examination has been carried out, showing that drowning was the cause of death.