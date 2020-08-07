Toddler almost drowned in Paralimni

A 14-month-old girl almost drowned on Friday morning at Paralimni.

According to police, it was around 8:30 am when the baby girl who resides in a house in Paralimni with her parents, fell in the swimming pool and almost drowned.

The parents, with help from neighbours recovered the toddler from the pool and gave her first aid. An ambulance rushed the child to Famagusta General Hospital.

However, due to the seriousness of her condition, the baby girl was then transported to Makareio Hospital in Nicosia.

Source: Philenews