Today’s arrivals and departures at Larnaca Airport

Four arrivals and four departures are scheduled for today at Larnaca airport which reopened to flights on May 9 following a flight ban on March 21 to curb the spread of Coronavirus, CNA reports.

Two of the departures are to Athens (the first took off at 8 am) and the other two to Sofia and Doha, while arrivals are two from Athens and the other two from Sofia and Doha.

According to CNA, a repatriation flight also landed around 4 am on Thursday morning at Larnaca airport from Johannesburg.

Repatriation flights to and from Doha will also take place today by Cyprus Airways.

Stringent health and safety measures have been put in place at Larnaca airport to prevent the spread of the virus as entrance to the airport is prohibited to anyone other than passengers and staff.

Read more: First flight lands at Larnaca (video)