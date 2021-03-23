Taste of Cyprus Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness

To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness

Indulge in Cypriot specialities with a contemporary touch at Almyra’s seafront taverna ‘Ouzeri’ served in an idyllic environment beneath romantic pergolas, always with a view of the Mediterranean.

Combine your meal with a glass of ouzo or one of the delicious wines on offer while enjoying the live Greek traditional music from a local band to complete your Greek dining experience.

It is located right on the seafront. Here you can enjoy your ouzo, accompanied by light snacks from Greek cuisine and local specialities.

Address Poseidonos Ave, 12, Almyra Hotel, Paphos

Tel 26 888741

Reservations are recommended

By Lisa Liberti
