NewsLocalTimetable about sending fines from cameras to drivers, provided

Timetable about sending fines from cameras to drivers, provided

Road Cameras
Road Cameras

The contractor company, responsible for the traffic cameras, yesterday provided a timetable according to which by the end of May all out of court fines from the cameras, which are delaying, will have been sent.

The promises were given during a new meeting with Transport Minister Giannis Karousos, in light of the thousands of violations that have been recorded but due to the fact that sending the fines to the drivers is in great delay.

As reported, so far 53,000 violations have been recorded by the eight cameras but only around 8,000 fines have been sent to drivers.

The Minister yesterday appeared strict about the timelines, noting that the system must move ahead from the pilot phase to phase A.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident of the Republic receives UN Assistant Secretary-General
Next articleUN experts: Urgent solution of the missing persons issue essential both for relatives and future of Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros