Timetable about sending fines from cameras to drivers, provided

The contractor company, responsible for the traffic cameras, yesterday provided a timetable according to which by the end of May all out of court fines from the cameras, which are delaying, will have been sent.

The promises were given during a new meeting with Transport Minister Giannis Karousos, in light of the thousands of violations that have been recorded but due to the fact that sending the fines to the drivers is in great delay.

As reported, so far 53,000 violations have been recorded by the eight cameras but only around 8,000 fines have been sent to drivers.

The Minister yesterday appeared strict about the timelines, noting that the system must move ahead from the pilot phase to phase A.