Timelapse of colourful dance of hot air balloons over Turkey’s Cappadocia

Scores of colourful hot air balloons filled the skyline of Turkey’s ancient Cappadocia region on Sunday (November 7).

A timelapse video captured the balloons as they painted over the unique volcanic-rock landscapes.

The clear blue sky led viewers to enjoy the scenery in one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

Tens of hot air balloons, carrying tourists, take off every morning from Cappadocia to catch the sunrise over the famous fairy chimneys.

Watching the cone-shaped valley formations and historic cave dwellings from the sky make hot air ballooning a top attraction for visitors.