Time for opposition Akel to focus on 2023 presidential elections hopeful

There may still be 14 months to go until the presidential elections in Cyprus but the heat is on and main opposition Akel cannot afford to take it easy.

Insiders told Philenews the left-wing party’s political bureau last week met with discussions focusing on the upcoming elections.

The meeting followed the ‘premature’ announcement of ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou whose candidacy is subject to his right-wing party’s endorsement early next year.

Neophytou said he would be seeking the nomination of his party that will make its decision at an electoral congress in March – the month Akel is expected to announce its candidate as well.

It is no secret that Disy decided to bring forward its procedures for selecting a candidate as a way of forcing foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides, who has been quietly campaigning, to come clean about his intentions.

Akel insiders said there is intense activity which has started mainly from the base of the party and is now pressuring the leadership to start the presidential process with a double goal.

Firstly, to explore at all cost cooperation possibilities with opposition parties and primarily centre Diko. And secondly, finding the candidate who can be the winning option for Akel which needs a change.