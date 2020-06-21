News World TikTok users, K-pop fans credited with helping to sabotage Trump rally

TikTok users, K-pop fans credited with helping to sabotage Trump rally

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles at the crowd as he arrives at the podium to speak during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 

TikTok users and Korean pop music fans are being partly credited for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump’s first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday.

Social media users on different platforms, including the popular video-sharing app TikTok, have claimed in posts and videos that they registered for free tickets to the rally as a prank, with no intention of going.

Prior to the event, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said there had been more than one million ticket requests for the event. However, the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena had many empty seats and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled speeches to an expected “overflow” crowd.

The Trump campaign said that the entry was ‘first-come-first-served’ and that no one was issued an actual ticket.

“Leftists always fool themselves into thinking they’re being clever. Registering for a rally only means you’ve RSVPed with a cell phone number,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh in a statement to Reuters. “But we thank them for their contact information.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, responded to a tweet by Parscale blaming the media for discouraging attendees and cited bad behavior by demonstrators outside.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” she tweeted on Saturday. “KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too,” she added.

“My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens,” tweeted former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt.

CNN reported on Tuesday that a TikTok video posted by Mary Jo Laupp, a user who uses the hashtag #TikTokGrandma, was helping lead the charge. The video now has more than 700,000 likes.

There were some shouting matches and scuffles outside the event between around 30 Black Lives Matter demonstrators and some Trump supporters waiting to enter. A Reuters reporter saw no sign any Trump supporters were prevented from entering the arena or overflow area.

Trump had brushed aside criticism for his decision to hold the in Tulsa, the site of the country’s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence against Black Americans some 100 years ago.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleOne new Covid-19 case reported on Sunday

Top Stories

World

TikTok users, K-pop fans credited with helping to sabotage Trump rally

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  TikTok users and Korean pop music fans are being partly credited for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first...
Read more
Local

One new Covid-19 case reported on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    After five consecutive days of negative results, one person has tested positive for Covid-19 after 620 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The positive...
Read more
Local

Few crossings at checkpoints today

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  There were few crossings at the checkpoints which reopened today for Cypriot citizens and legal residents, CNA reports. Citing figures from the Interior Ministry it...
Read more
World

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport and French people crossed the border to buy bargain alcohol and tobacco on...
Read more
World

UK authorities investigate park stabbing as terrorism, calling it an atrocity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage that killed three people and wounded three others in the southern English town of Reading was an act of terrorism, police...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport and French people crossed the border to buy bargain alcohol and tobacco on...
Read more
World

UK authorities investigate park stabbing as terrorism, calling it an atrocity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage that killed three people and wounded three others in the southern English town of Reading was an act of terrorism, police...
Read more
World

Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of...
Read more
World

UK authorities say they are treating park stabbing spree as terrorism

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is being...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros