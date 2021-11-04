Thrillingly provocative “TITANE” at Pantheon for one week

The subversive Golden Palm of the Cannes Film Festival and Julia Ducourno’s second feature film after Raw (2016) promises to shock and test the viewer’s limits, with Vincent Landon as you have never seen him before.

Titane is a 2021 body horror film written and directed by Julia Ducournau. The film stars Agathe Rousselle in her feature film debut as Alexia, a woman who, after being injured in a car accident as a child, has a titanium plate fitted into her head. Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier and Laïs Salameh also star.

When November 4 – November 10 at 8.30pm

Where PANTHEON NICOSIA

Tickets €8 | €6 (students, large families, pensioners; free entrance for the people with disabilities)

Duration 108′