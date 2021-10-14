Three young men seen driving under the influence of drugs

Three young drivers tested positive to a preliminary drug test in separate cases in Paphos and Nicosia, while a fourth driver was found driving at 184 kilometers an hour on the Nicosia – Limassol highway during police checks last night. The latter was arrested and was taken to the Police Station at Zygi. The man was arrested in writing and was released. It is expected that he will appear before the Larnaca District Court this morning.

Driving under the influence of drugs and speeding are among the main factors causing serious and fatal car accidents. Through the daily checks and ongoing information of the public, the Police are trying to prevent them.