Three year old toddler with heart condition ‘doing much better’

A three year old Russian boy, at the centre of controversy in Cyprus last month as Germany denied him treatment because of unvaccinated parents, is reported to be in a much better condition at the intensive care unit of the Children’s Heart Surgery unit of the ‘Mitera’ hospital in Athens.

The specialised heart treatment was arranged by the health ministry’s director general Christina Yiannaki, after Germany denied the treatment and it was too late for the boy to travel to nearby Israel.

His parents are with him, after getting the Pfizer vaccine.

The boy is expected to have surgery in the coming days.

The toddler has undergone several tests and Yiannaki said she will be receiving an update on the boy’s health next Tuesday by the director of the Mitera Children’s Heart Surgery unit.