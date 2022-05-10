Three-year-old boy attacked by pedigree wildcat

A three-year-old boy is still hospitalized after it was attacked by a wildcat on Sunday.

According to information, the boy was attacked while in the corridor of the 4th floor of the building where he is staying with his parents. The cat which belongs to a neighboring apartment managed to escape from its owners and attacked the boy.

The father of the boy filed a complaint with the Police which is investigating a case of negligent and reckless act while the Veterinary Services have also been informed.