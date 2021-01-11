Three weeks after new lockdown, coronavirus cases to be decreased substantially

A substantial decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in Cyprus will be recorded the third week of the new lockdown which began on Sunday and will end on January 31.

This is what professor Petros Karayiannis who is also member of the health team advising the government on the pandemic told CNA on Monday.

And relaxation of the stricter measures in place should take place in February is the epidemiological picture permits, he added.

“We had the first downward trend on Friday. This can be traced through the number of positive tests that come out every day, and which are now slightly above level three,” he said.

“This is considered to be the maximum safety limit. So we are on the edge right now,” he added.

He also said the increase in hospital admissions was something to be expected. And that this number is expected to increase further in the coming days.

“We had been sending warning signals over this all the time…considering the extremely high number of new cases recorded over the Christmas and New Year holidays this development was to be expected,” he added.