Three test positive for coronavirus, total now 1008

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1691 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases here to 1008.

One works at a hotel in Paphos, the second is a person from Israel, permanent resident of Cyprus who exhibited symptoms and took the test and the third returned from Romania on July 7.

In all three cases, health protocols have been activated and their contacts are being traced.

More specifically the ministry said the results from the tests are:

one positive case from 279 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy

one positive case from 311 tests from private initiative

one positive case from 653 tests from repatriates and travellers

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

66 from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

96 from hospital labs

286 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

There are currently no coronavirus patients in hospital.