News Local Three test positive for Covid-19, total now 952

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1473 tests bringing the total to 952, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

One is a pupil at a lower high school, the second an employee at a catering establishment and the third is in police custody.

Specifically the ministry gave the following results:

  • One positive case from 430 tests from the programme of 20,000 tests among pupils, teachers and school staff. The case involves a pupil at a gymnasium and more information will be given by the Education Ministry, the Health Ministry said.
  • One positive case from 81 tests from the programme of referrals from personal doctors and special groups through the public health centres. The individual is in custody, prior to being sent to prison.
  • One from 361 samples from the programme of 10,000 employees at hair dresser salons and catering establishments. The individual works at a catering establishment

In addition the following tests were carried out. All results were negative.

  • 1 sample from the programme of 20,000 employees in the retail and construction sectors
  • 66 from repatriations
  • 219 from the hospital labs
  • 75 from the tracing of already confirmed cases
  • 240 from private initiative

At 3 pm today there were three Covid-19 patients at the referral hospital while three patients continue to be intubated at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
