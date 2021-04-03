Three SMS as of today for every Weekend

As of today and for every Weekend citizens can use up to three SMS for their movement. According to the decision of the Council of Ministers last Wednesday, the number of SMS per citizen will increase to three only for Saturdays and Sundays.
It is stressed that the rest of the day only up to two SMS can be sent to 8998.
The people’s choices remain the same:
- Visit to a pharmacy, blood donation center or a doctor
- Visit to a store to buy essential goods / services.
- Visit to a bank, provided that electronic transactions are not possible.
- Absolutely necessary visits to government services or services of the wider public sector and local government
- Movement with the purpose of assisting people who are unable to serve or protect themselves or who are in self-confinement and / or compulsory confinement (quarantine)
- Movement for physical activity or for the needs of a pet, alone or in a group of no more than 2 persons and in areas adjacent to their homes
- Movement with the purpose of attending a ceremony (e.g. funeral, wedding, christening) of first and second degree relatives not exceeding 10 persons
- Movement for any other purpose which may be justified under the prohibition measures (In this case, in addition to the number, the specific reason should be stated in the SMS)
- Movement to a company/organization