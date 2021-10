Over the past 24 hours, Gerasa village in Limassol was shaken by two quakes of magnitude 3.0 or above and one quake of magnitude 2.0.

On August 11, 1999 a strong earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale again had its epicenter near Gerasa village.

It was strongly felt across the entire island and had caused damage to buildings in Limassol.

Forty people were lightly injured mainly because of panic. A large number of aftershocks continued for months.