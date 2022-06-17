NewsWorldThree shot, two fatally, inside Alabama church

Three shot, two fatally, inside Alabama church

Three people were shot, two fatally, inside a suburban Alabama church on Thursday evening (June 16), before a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Captain Shane Ware of the Vestavia Hills Police Department told a news conference.

“A lone suspect entered a small group church meeting, and began shooting,” he said.

Vestavia Hills is a city of some 40,000 people about seven miles southeast of Birmingham.

Ware said a suspect, who was not identified, was in custody following the attack.

Police did not speculate on a motive for the rampage.

