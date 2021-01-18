News Local Three reasons SMS to 8998 are rejected

Three reasons SMS to 8998 are rejected

According to the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, there are three reasons the system does not approve SMS messages by citizens wishing to go out:

  1. The person sent more than the allowed number of SMS (two per day)
  2. The SMS was sent after the operating hours of the system (meaning after 2100)
  3. Wrong structure of message.

Asked by philebews whether the system approves SMS a few minutes before curfew, a source at the Ministry said that if a citizen wants to go to a bakery or a kiosk just a few minutes from home he may do so and 8998 will approve it.

By gavriella
Three reasons SMS to 8998 are rejected

Useful Links

